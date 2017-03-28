Are you interested in becoming a member of the Maryland State Police? Do you have questions and don’t know who to ask or where to start?

On April 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm, members of College Park, Forestville and Rockville Barracks will be hosting a “Speak to a Trooper” recruitment event at 10100 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD. During this event, you will be able to speak one on one with Troopers and learn firsthand just how rewarding being a Maryland State Trooper can be.

Whether you are a high school or college graduate, current or prior military veteran, a person of good moral character, male or female and you meet the minimum requirements listed below, we encourage you to attend this event and begin your career with the Maryland State Police.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Trooper applicants must be at least 20 years of age, having not reached their 59th birthday;

Cadet applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 19;

United States Citizen;

Maryland resident upon appointment as a Trooper;

High school diploma or GED;

Valid driver’s license with no more than 3 points;

Trooper Medic applicants must be nationally registered as a paramedic and have at least three years of EMT-P certified experience.

If interested, please call 301-345-3101 to reserve your seat. We look forward to seeing you at this recruitment event.

