Hollywood Man Accused of Killing Pedestrian in White Plains

UPDATE 3/29/2017 @ 8:00 a.m.: On Tuesday, March 29, 2017 at approximately 7:23 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a personal injury motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Billingsley Rd.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2001 Nissan Frontier Pickup truck, operated by William Vance Straight, 35, of Hollywood, traveled onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail before striking a pedestrian, Christopher Flade, 35, of Charles County, who was walking southbound on the right shoulder. After striking the pedestrian, Straight continued traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301. Straight turned right onto Billingsley Road and then pulled into the driveway for the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit before stopping.

As a result of the collision, Flade was pronounced deceased on scene by Paramedics and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Straight displayed signs of impairment and was placed through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Following those tests, Straight was taken into custody and transported to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack for continued investigation.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was consulted regarding this incident and briefed on the preliminary results, and charges are pending.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, personnel from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division, the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the State Highway Administration assisted.

This investigation is being continued by Corporal J. Zimmerman, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman at (301) 392-1231 and reference case number 17-MSP-012999.



Witnesses reported a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the fatal collision had struck a vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Lobster and left the scene. Police have the driver of the striking vehicle in custody, and a sobriety test was performed at the scene.

USE CAUTION IN THE AREA, THERE ARE MULTIPLE INVESTIGATORS ON FOOT IN THE AREA.

3/28/2017: On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Crain Highway in the area of Billingsley Road, in White Plains.

Upon arrival police determined a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team, is responding and road closures in the area are expected.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.

Further information will be provided after the initial investigation is completed