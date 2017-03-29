UPDATE: One Killed In Crash On Rt. 301 In Prince George’s Co.

UPDATE: The victim is an adult male. He was identified as Collin Elroy King (79 years old) of Beltsville, MD. His family has been notified of the incident.

3/28/2017: A driver who was involved in a minor crash on Rt. 301 and exited his vehicle was struck and killed by a passing motorist tonight in Prince George’s County.

The victim is an adult male. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

At about 7:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to calls reporting a crash on southbound Rt. 301 at Trade Zone Ave, in Upper Marlboro. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., troopers are still on the scene conducting the investigation and obtaining information. The preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle at that location. Both vehicles were in the roadway when the victim got out of his vehicle to examine the damage. A third vehicle, traveling southbound on Rt. 301, struck the victim while he was outside of his vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle stopped at the scene. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time if other vehicles were struck when the second crash occurred. Multiple witnesses stopped at the scene and are being interviewed by troopers.

The cause and contributing factors of both crashes remain undetermined at this early stage of the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with lane closures and a detour around the scene. Traffic is being detoured off at Queen Anne Road. Southbound Rt. 301 is expected to remain closed until at least 11:00 p.m. tonight as the investigation and clean-up continues.