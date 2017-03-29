Raymond (Ray) Bernard McCabe Jr., 68, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away March 24, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born July 8, 1948 in Washington, DC to the late Raymond Sr. and Barbara French McCabe. In December 1968, Ray enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country. Following his service he was employed by Safeway in Dunkirk, MD until his retirement. His hobbies included fishing; playing pool; cars; cheering on his favorite football team, the Pittsburg Steelers; and spending time with his many dogs throughout the years, especially his Boston terrier, Bozley.

Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Miliszauskas McCabe; his 3 sons, Michael, David, and James (Michele); 2 grandchildren, Kyle and Kendal; and his siblings, Ronald (Lucy), Patricia (Joseph), and Robert.

Family will receive friends for Ray’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, with a service held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.