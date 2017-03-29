Franklin Irvin Bowles, 27, of Loveville, MD passed away on March 25, 2017.

He was born on November 8, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD to Joseph and Mary Jane “Snooky” Bowles.

Frankie attended and graduated from Leonardtown High School. He was employed with the St. Mary’s County Public School System as a building service worker at Chopticon High School. He was also the owner of Bowles Lawn Service which he started in March of 2014.

Frankie’s passions were tractors, lawnmowers and his friends and family. He never knew a stranger; he always made sure he would do anything to help anyone who needed it. His most loved passions were singing karaoke and his lawnmower.

He leaves behind two brothers, William Lee Bowles and Dale Anthony Ridgell, as well as a sister, Jessica Lynne “Sissy” Bowles. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Estelle Bowles, his niece and goddaughter, Kassidy Ridgell, along with niece and nephew Macey and Cameron Bowles and a host of friends and family.

Family will receive friends for Frankie’s Life Celebration on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hollywood Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be Lee Bowles, Dale Ridgell, Michael Hayden, Jesse Norris, Larry Anderson, Justin Clements, Brandon Moreland, and Matt Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessica “Sissy” Bowles, Kara Ridgell, Jared Lyon, Ryan Huseman, Frannie Long, Randi Twigg, Joey Ridgell, and members of the Southern Maryland Antique Power Association, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Fire Department or Rescue Squad.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.