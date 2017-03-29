Joan Hornsby, age 78 of Waldorf, Maryland, died March 24, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center.

Joan was a Pre-School Director with First Baptist Church of St. Charles for 42 years. She was a devoted wife and mother.

She was the daughter of Donald Thomas Hobby, Sr. and Edna Katherine Holiday Hobby. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Raymond Lee Hornsby.

She is survived by her sons, Philip Hornsby and wife Dee Dee and Lee Hornsby; her daughter, Kathy Matthews and husband Brooke; and her grandchildren, Roger, Thomas, and Melody.

Friends received on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, Maryland 20602, officiated by Reverend Fred Caudle. Interment with her husband Raymond at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland at a later date.

Memorials in Joan’s name are asked to First Baptist Church of St. Charles Pre-School Program, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, Maryland 20602.