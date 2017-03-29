Joann (McBee) Murphy, 82, of Waldorf, MD peacefully passed away on March 25, 2017 at Genesis Waldorf Center.

She was born on April 14, 1934 in Maynardville, TN to the late William C. and Lucy K. (Carmon)

McBee.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to whom she was affectionately known as “Mee-Maw” and earned the title as Mother of The Year.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband William Sylvester Murphy, Jr., three brothers; Conley Haynes, Luke Haynes and Lee McBee and two sisters; Lucille Haynes and Maude Paul.

She is survived by her two sons; William L. Murphy “Larry” and James R. Murphy “Jimmy” – spouse (Stacy Murphy.) Three daughters; Linda “Ann” King – spouse (James King, Jr.), Janice Hooper – spouse (Donnie Hooper), and Renee Richardson- spouse (Lucky Richardson), two sisters; Grace Adams Montgomery and Katie Adams, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 5-8PM with prayers at 7:00PM conducted by her son-in-law Lucky Richardson at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 where a funeral service will be on Thursday, March 30, 2017 with prayers at 10am. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, James R. Murphy, Jr, James A. Kings III, Kevin M. Murphy, Thomas E. Osborne, Jr., Michael R. Osborne. Great grandsons, Christopher N. Priolo, Jr., Connor P. Senechal.