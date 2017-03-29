Charles William “Chuck” Schaefer, Jr., 91, of North Beach passed away March 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C. He was born November 26, 1925 in New York City and was raised in Queens, later moving with his family to Virginia. He attended public schools and worked on the family farm and business, Schaefer’s Market. He entered the USMC February 23, 1944, serving during World War II until his discharge July 26, 1946 as a Corporal. Chuck married Virginia Lee Brady on February 20, 1958 and they lived in Virginia and North Beach, moving there permanently in 1958. He was employed as a warehouseman at the American Hospital Supply in Washington, D.C., and later as a security guard at Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant. He was also employed as a supervisor of contract janitorial workers at the Navy Research Lab in Chesapeake Beach. He was a member of North Beach Union Church and Bayside Baptist Church. In his leisure time Chuck enjoyed bowling, attending church activities and animals, especially his dogs Belle and Oliver.

Chuck is survived by his wife Virginia Lee Schaefer, a daughter Evelyn Joy Jenkins of Virginia, a grandson David Miller of Virginia, and brothers William J. Schaefer and wife Helen of Ft. Washington, MD and Thomas G. Schaefer and wife Daisy of Florida.

Time of Service: 3/31/2017 11:30 AM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Owings