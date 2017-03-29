Joanne Marie Walton, 68, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 24, 2017 in Annapolis. She was born December 4, 1948 in Washington, D.C., to Donald and Margaret (Lowe) Liming. Joanne was raised in Colmar Manor and Palmer Park, MD. She attended St. Margaret’s in Seat Pleasant and graduated from Suitland High School. She spent her summers in Florida and North Beach. Joanne married Mike Walton on March 29, 1965. She was employed as an office manager at L.E. Peabody and Associates, retiring in 2011. In her leisure time Joanne enjoyed parties, gardening, scrapbooking, genealogy, photography, music and spending time with family

Joanne is survived by her daughters Cindy Coleman and husband Keith of Rose Haven and Shelley Nunley of Frisco, TX, grandchildren Kasey, Lyle, Matthew and Nolan Coleman and Rachel Nunley, father Donald Liming of Chesapeake Beach, sister Diane Kavounis and husband George of Centerville, VA, brother Richard Liming and wife Fiona of Virginia and numerous extended family and friends.

Time of Service: 4/1/2017 11:00 AM

Service Location: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church