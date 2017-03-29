Albert Ritchie Warner, 84 of Lusby, MD, passed away on March 25, 2017 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, Prince Frederick, MD.

Born July 23, 1932 in Taylorsville, MD, he was the son of the late Urih Sylvester Warner and Marie Gertrude (Newsbaum) Warner.

Albert is survived by his daughters, Joan Beltz of Lusby, MD and Sheila Sriro Ventura and her husband Serge of Homestead, FL; grandchildren, Gina Markovich and her husband Mark of Waldorf, MD, Tina Windsor and her husband Tommy of Waldorf, MD and seven other grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Ida M. Warner.

Time of Service: 4/6/2017 11:30 AM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Lusby