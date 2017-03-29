Police Make Quick Arrests in Lexington Park Liquor Store Burglary

On Friday, March 17, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to International Beverage (Cadillac Jacks) in Lexington Park for a burglary.

The investigation revealed two subjects attempted to break through the front door but were unsuccessful. The suspects returned a second time, forced entry into the business, and stole property.

The Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation. Criminal Investigations Detectives and deputies in the patrol unit worked together to identify the suspects as Terrell Devantee Atkins, 18, of Lexington Park and Marquet Darrell Thompson, 18, of No Fixed Address.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Atkins was located and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with theft and burglary charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for suspect Marquet Thompson on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Thompson was arrested on March 25, 2017, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with theft, burglary and malicious destruction of property

