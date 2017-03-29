Wednesday’s Pet is Astra

Wednesday’s Pet for 3/29/17 is Astra

Featured Pet: Astra

Rescue Group: St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL)

Breed: Shepard/Lab Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Astra is a beautiful 4-year-old mix. She is spayed, housetrained and great with other dogs and cats. Astra gets along with everyone. She is up to date on vetting and micro chipped. She is great with her crate training and taking obedience classes. Astra is quiet but loves to initiate play. She is eager to be with people and other dogs. Astra is going to make a loving, devoted companion. Come see Astra at some of the adoption events or please download the application below to set up a meet and greet.

http://www.smawl.org/index.php/ready-to-adopt/applications

Email it to: smawl@yahoo.com

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

