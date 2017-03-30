Virginia Man Arrested After Pulling Knife on Troopers During Traffic Stop

On Sunday, March 5, 2017 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Trooper First Class B. Ditoto and Trooper Manning, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack were conducting a stationary radar foot stopping team on St. John’s Road at Narrow Way, in Hollywood. The Troopers observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit and flagged the vehicle over to the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Ned Buchanan Gilliland, 62, of Chesterfield, VA, was told to exit the vehicle to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

During the Trooper’s encounter with Gilliland, he aggressively pulled a knife out of his pants pocket and swung the knife towards the troopers. A brief struggle ensued, and Gilliland was placed on the ground and arrested.

Gilliland was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Fail to Obey a Lawful Order, and Resisting Arrest. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

