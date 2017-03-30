Hollywood Woman Arrested for Possessing Counterfeit Currency

March 30, 2017
Sandra King, 39, of Hollywood

Sandra King, 39, of Hollywood

On Thursday, March 2, 2017 at approximately 1:35 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation.

The driver, Sandra King, 39, of Hollywood, was placed under arrest for driving on a suspended license.

During a search incident to arrest, Tpr. Mulhearn recovered a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill in the suspect’s pocket.

King was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Possess/Issue Forged Currency and numerous traffic offenses. She was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Sandra King, 39, of Hollywood

Sandra King, 39, of Hollywood

 

This entry was posted on March 30, 2017 at 6:31 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.