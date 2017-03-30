Traffic Stop on Great Mills Road Leads to Two Crack Cocaine Arrests

On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm, Trooper First Class C. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.

A K9 scan was conducted, resulting in a positive alert. TFC C. Ditoto conducted a search of the vehicle and it’s occupants.

The search revealed suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle. The driver, Xavier Gabriel Cassagnol, 57, and the passenger, Robin Ann Laabs, 45, both of Great Mills, were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

They were charged with CDS: Possess Not Marijuana and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

