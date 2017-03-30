New CSM Summer Scholars Program Offers College Study to High School Juniors/Seniors

Students Can Select from Three Academies, Earn College Credit

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites rising juniors and seniors in area high schools to get a taste of college this summer. The new CSM Summer Scholars Program allows forward-thinking high school students to earn college credit while taking an in-depth look at an area of interest. Academies in robotics, cybersecurity and American music are offered.

“The Summer Scholars Program is intended for the high-achieving high school student who is looking for a challenging and fun environment over the summer,” said Brian Hammond, CSM director of admissions. “CSM recognized that this area has a large number of rising high school juniors and seniors who want to get a jumpstart on college by earning three college credits. We are offering three different academies with the college-bound student in mind.”

The Summer Scholars Program will be held from July 10-27, with classes meeting every Monday through Thursday and special activities, field trips and/or guest speakers each Friday. “The program blends small, interactive, on-campus classes with extended learning activities designed to prepare the student for college success,” Hammond said. “There will be seminars, workshops and social activities where students can meet and study with other talented high school students from around the region. It is a great way to experience college life even before leaving high school.”

The program is a wise investment for future college students. For three engaging weeks, the students earn three college credits taught by division faculty in their area of interest.

In the Robotics Academy, students will learn the basic principles of robotics. A hands-on approach is used to introduce basic concepts, focusing on the construction and programming of remotely controlled and autonomous robots. Students will build and test increasingly complex robots, culminating in an end-of-semester robot project.

Classes in the Cybersecurity Academy will cover the fundamentals of operational security, network security, managing a public key infrastructure (PKI), authentication, access control, external attack and cryptography. Students learn about the security procedures to protect data in computer environments, the different network attack scenarios, the many tools and procedures used by organizations to protect their resources and the ethical issues raised by computer security in the business world.

Students in the American Music Academy will consider what makes American music sound American. They will study musical elements (tone quality, harmony, rhythm, melody and improvisation), historical content, psycho-social factors, political forces, spiritual uses and economic dimensions.

In addition to academy classes, Summer Scholars students will also participate in college readiness workshops, attend a full-day field trip related to their academy, enjoy access to the CSM fitness center and pool and interact with other talented high school students from the area.

“The CSM Summer Scholars Program offers Southern Maryland high school students the opportunity to earn college credits, while engaging in extended learning and campus life activities preparing them for college success,” said Nancy Ingwalson, CSM student engagement coordinator.

To apply for the CSM Summer Scholars Program, students must complete and submit the online application and provide their high school transcript and a letter of recommendation from a high school teacher. An academic average of 3.0 or better is required. Admission is competitive and contingent upon space availability.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is June 2.

Cost for the CSM Summer Scholars Program is between $399 and $460, depending on which academy is selected. Public high school students may be eligible for a Dual Enrollment Pell Grant. For more information regarding this option, contact CSM’s Financial Assistance Department at finaid@csmd.edu .

For more information and an application, see csmd.edu/summerscholars.

