UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Dump Truck Identified

UPDATE 3/31/2017 @ 1:40 p.m. – Official Police Statement : On March 30, 2017, at noon, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road in California, Maryland. When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles engulfed in flames.
The investigation revealed, a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Charles Patton Jr., age 29, of Callaway, crossed the center-line and struck a Mack dump truck, operated by Charles Neal Jr., age 74, of Waldorf, head on, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The dump truck overturned with the passenger vehicle underneath the dump truck in a ditch.
Patton was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Neal was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. At this time, driver error appears to be a contributing factor.
Anybody who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to the police is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200 ext. *8059
UPDATE 3/30/2017 @3:10 p.m. : A witness that was traveling behind the passenger car said, “the car tried to pass a tractor trailer while on the bridge coming into St. Mary’s County just prior to the crash” they went onto say the driver of the car was all over the road prior to leaving its lane and striking the dump truck head on”
3/30/2017 : Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 in the area of North Patuxent Drive for the the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a dump truck on it’s side, on top of a passenger vehicle with heavy fire.
Probably not the best videos to post considering there is a fatality here.
I couldn’t agree more. It is so sad what they will post to get people to click. Sad.
You both have the option not to watch the video. Even though everyone knows that you did so out of morbid curiosity.
I guess you should complain to WJLA as well, they brought the chopper down and then blasted it all over the 4, 5, & 6 PM news.
Glad you are all disrespecting the families. This stuff should not be posted until the families are notified
Yes, because the video identifies the victims. Moron.
Slow down!!!! People drive too fast and my of cause their own death.
English your second language?
Why in the world would a car try to pass ANY vehicle on the bridge? Prayers for the victims and families and all others involved
Where did you get that info ? It was not on the bridge. It was about a mile before the bridge
If you read the article you’d know.
She probably actually read the article.
im a fire fightere got the report and no it was on the bridge.
Sounds like a Darwin award winner to me..Prayers for the other driver.
“the car tried to pass a tractor trailer while on the bridge coming into St. Mary’s County just prior to the crash”
If this is true this person sealed their own fate and my sympathies now fall with the dump truck driver. We will probably never know what this person felt was so important they were willing to risk their life and the lives of everyone around them to save a few minutes but I would bet money it was something stupid and not worth the risk.
Why is it OK for you to post this. Someone’s family member was killed in this accident. Just because some ignorant person recorded this with their phone doesn’t give you the right to post this to your forum. Think before you post.
Right. And everyone saying “prayers for the families” quit your lying unless you personally dropped to your knees in sincerity. Hollow clichés.
get this off the screen!!! My granddaughter just lost her best friend to an accident within sight of his home. Pictures not shown, thank goodness. Its just adding to family & friends sorrow.
Maybe he should not have been driving like an idiot! Another moron off the road, and the citzens are that much safer.
It wouldn’t be on your screen if you didn’t click on it
Than tell your stupid granddaughter not to click on the video WTF it’s not complicated idiot.
World doesn’t stop for you. World keeps going on regardless if you like or dislike it.
Yeah, especially in good ole St Mary’s County – Where an accident (agreed – it is terrible) not EVEN ON the bridge – will completely close the road; cutting off 20,000 people from their destinations – and re-routing everyone 40+ miles around. This creates a dual grid lock because the exchanges 20 miles north can’t handle the traffic but it gets the crowd out of their immediate hair.
They aren’t able to handle the first response responsibilities simultaneously with the tasks of investigation and routing traffic around the scene. I agree that the saving of lives is priority #1, but after that – it would seem that some regard could be granted to the thousands of commuters that depend on traveling through that infamous “Technology Corridor” every day.
Yet no – it’s far easier to close the entire single point access to “THE BRIDGE”. Of course the investigation of this tragedy must be thorough, particularly when there are fatalities. But looking at the scene – there sure appeared to be room to perform those duties while appeasing the horrible gobs of traffic. That bridge and the po-duck design of its donkey path to the connecting roads have been a curse since inception. But – that’s just my one cent-worth.
Perhaps if you look at the photos, the truck was heading northbound, from the point of impact, drifted to the northbound shoulder before crossing over to the southbound side. Because it was a fatal accident, the accident investigators have to mark and investigate every angle of the accident. Had it happened just a bit north, they would have been able to divert traffic- but they couldn’t. Sorry snowflake that your day was interrupted, but, I would rather be delayed and let the MSP and County do a thorough job instead of appeasing a few drivers that choose to live on the other side. Grow up snowflake
I’m glad they close the road. I don’t care about the grid lock it causes. Hardly anyone knows how to drive anymore, let alone be cautious, while emergency responders are on the scene of an accident. Emergency responders already risk their lives on a day to day basis, why should they have to do it on an accident scene just to keep the road open.
Why did you read it, if it upsets you that much. You have the right to just skip right over. This is a good reminder of how quick life can change. They should show more of these, maybe it will save someone’s life. Nothing is worth losing your life over, trying to pass a dump truck killing yourself and putting everyone else’s life in jeopardy. So maybe someone who sees this will think twice next time. Remember you had the option not to click on or watch, it was all up to you.
With that mentality, The World Trade Center attacks should not have been aired until all the victims next of kin were notified?
Some things shouldn’t be posted online. Would you like to see your kid or husband burn to death? Take this down.
I’m looking everywhere in this video and have yet to see or hear anyone burning to death. Can you point this out? No. You can’t. Take this down? Why? Did it scare you? Aw. Goto the college, they have crayons and a safe space for you.
You can ignore the fake outrage.
Who in their right mind, try to pass on the bridge, let alone a tractor trailer??? I hope the dump truck driver will be ok.
Prayers to the families and friends affected by this tragedy! No words can express the sorrow and pain caused by the stupidity of another! Then have traffic rerouted to 231 only to have another accident!!
As a retired firefighter my thoughts go o7t to all involved May God help the family in the healing process that were affected by this tragedy
I don’t want to jump to conclusions but passing on the bridge tells me he was in a stupid hurry or sadly he was impaired, a tragedy all the way around.
Anything like this should never be posted. Put yourselves in the family & friends place.
Very sad this video was posted
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Some people just don’t respect a truck smh
Why is this even on the internet? Someone is in that vehicle burning. Extremely disrespectful to the family and a low for this site for sure.
Yet again you chose to click on and look and then want to complain… too funny
I believe it should be posted. The driver was most likely killed on impact. People need to wake up and drive sensibly. I see situations that could easily turn to this everyday. An extra 3 or 5 minutes earlier isn’t worth the risk of anyone’s life. I do feel terrible for the loved ones that are left behind, but it should have been avoided.
Agreed! If one person who sees the pictures/video stops and thinks before doing something stupid while driving, then posting that stuff was worth it.
I’m guessing the people who say that this stuff shouldn’t be posted are the same people who need “safe spaces”.
Sending up my magical thinking powers in hopes that one of the Gods will accept them and intervene in the fanlies behalf.
While I agree with your point completely, wouldn’t you agree that there are better times to make it than after someone lost their life?
Any pictures of the car after it was untangled from the dump truck.
Sad..but sounds like suicide. Prayers.
I saw pictures with no fire and responders standing around. Could the fire been prevented if those personnel had tried to do so.
Are you stupid? Or just stupid?
I believe a village is missing its idiot. If there was no fire and responders standing around it was probably AFTER they put the fire out. DUH!
The fire probably started on impact 500′ prior the resting sport and the driver most likely died on impact.
With asphalt on fire, water won’t do anything but spread it (think like a grease fire in your kitchen, but on a much larger scale).
Suicide seemingly. Praying for all involved.
A possibility, sure. Or just in a hurry to get somewhere misjudging the time he/she could safely pass illegally
If what witnesses say are true and that the driver that died in the accident was driving recklessly and trying to pass people on that road I have no sympathy for the driver.
I’m actually glad that they were taken out because their idiotic ways could have hurt/killed innocent people.
There is no passing opportunities on that section of road.
Glad the video is up. Get to see the aftermath when you drive like an idiot. Hope the truck driver is ok.
That’s harsh man. We are all God’s children.
Yes we are but when you decide to play god by driving like a fool taking innocent lives its time for you to go. This person obviously had no respect for life including his/hers own. Harsh, probably the truth definitely. All I can say maybe someone who looks at this will remind them to slow down nothing is worth your life.
Yep. An God sometimes has to call some of them home, since they are not working out to well on this earth.
Imagine if it weren’t a large truck that was able to bare the brunt of the impact and allow the truck driver to escape relatively unscathed. Imagine it were a family of four in their small commuter vehicle. Now imagine that this idiot killed that family of four.
Maybe, if you think about it, God was there that day. Maybe he put that truck driver there in that spot at, that particular time, so that no lives were lost except this guy.
God is a myth no such thing
Maybe, but that particular “child” could have killed a lot of people. I am not callous but he was stopped recently and found to be driving with a suspended license and was recently charged with possession of cds, no marijuana. Troubled at best.
can’t really do much when there is a dump truck on top of the car.
That’s real life right there. Don’t like it? Don’t look at it. Don’t like the comments? Don’t read them. In a couple days this will be buried under other news and most will have forgotten. As is life in 2017.
To every person who is commenting about how the videos/pictures should not be posted. What is your true complaint? What do you expect, after all, it is a news site. Correct me if I am wrong, news sites report. “A report is an informational work made with the specific intention of relaying information or recounting certain events in a widely presentable and scrutinized form. Reports are often conveyed in writing, speech, television, or film.”
Therefore, when you come to a news site, or read reports from media, expect to often time read terrible things, and see terrible pictures, and or videos related to said terrible things. There is a solution to not being exposed to these things. Do not seek out or read news reports.
I’m sure there are people who hated to see video footage of 9/11 on tv, I’m sure there are people who hated to see video footage of Sandy Hook on tv, I’m sure there are people who hated to see video footage of the fire resulting from the bridge collapse on I-85 in Atlanta. Just to name a few, terrible, devastating events which have been recorded and reported via news. Unfortunately, life happens. If you wish to shelter yourself from the reality of this, take part in another past time. My suggestion would be, avoiding social media, news, tv…just to name a few.
Prayers to all involved.