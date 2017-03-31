UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Dump Truck Identified

UPDATE 3/31/2017 @ 1:40 p.m. – Official Police Statement : On March 30, 2017, at noon, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road in California, Maryland. When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles engulfed in flames.

The investigation revealed, a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Charles Patton Jr., age 29, of Callaway, crossed the center-line and struck a Mack dump truck, operated by Charles Neal Jr., age 74, of Waldorf, head on, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The dump truck overturned with the passenger vehicle underneath the dump truck in a ditch.

Patton was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Neal was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. At this time, driver error appears to be a contributing factor.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to the police is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200 ext. *8059

UPDATE 3/30/2017 @3:10 p.m. : A witness that was traveling behind the passenger car said, “the car tried to pass a tractor trailer while on the bridge coming into St. Mary’s County just prior to the crash” they went onto say the driver of the car was all over the road prior to leaving its lane and striking the dump truck head on”

3/30/2017 : Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 in the area of North Patuxent Drive for the the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a dump truck on it’s side, on top of a passenger vehicle with heavy fire.











