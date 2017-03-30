UPDATE: Fatal Motor Vehicle Involving a Dump Truck and Car

UPDATE 3/30/2016 @3:20 p.m. – Official Police Statement: On March 30, 2017, at approximately noon, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision on Patuxent Beach Road near South Patuxent Beach Road. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a dump truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle traveling on Southbound Route 4 struck a dump truck transporting asphalt head on causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The dump truck overturned with the passenger vehicle underneath the dump truck into a ditch.

At this time, one fatality is confirmed and deputies are working to notify the next of kin.

The accident reconstruction unit has been on the scene and is continuing the investigation. An additional press release will be provided at the conclusion.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200, ext *8059.

UPDATE 3/30/2016 @3:10 p.m.: A witness that was traveling behind the passenger car said, “the car tried to pass a tractor trailer while on the bridge coming into St. Mary’s County just prior to the crash” they went onto say the driver of the car was all over the road prior to leaving its lane and striking the dump truck head on”

3/30/2016: Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 in the area of North Patuxent Drive for the the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a dump truck on it’s side, on top of a passenger vehicle with heavy fire.

