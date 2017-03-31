Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces April Promotions

National Pet Identification Week (Wednesday, April 19- Tuesday, April 25)

Identification tags and microchips are important if your furry friend wanders or becomes lost. Identification may be your pet’s ticket home. During this week, the shelter will sell pet identification tags for $1 and microchips for $10.

Join the shelter at the 6th annual Maryland DogFest at the Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairground Road, La Plata) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your dog for a day of games, animal acts, and animal vendors. Come visit the shelter at their booth for adoptable dogs.

Spring Flowers Bring Kitten Showers

As the weather gets warmer and spring begins, more and more kittens arrive at the shelter. During April, the shelter is seeking donations to benefit the influx of kitten. Dry and canned kitten food, kitten milk replacers, kitten nursing bottles, toys, litter, shoe boxes, and newspapers are appreciated.

Free Spay/Neuter Clinics

Are you income-disadvantaged and own pets? You may qualify for free altering of pets. Call Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.