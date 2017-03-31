“Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery” to Air on Charles County Government Television

Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) will premier Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) program, “Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery”. This television event consists of an introduction by Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy followed by the 40-minute documentary. CCGTV broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10. This program will conclude with Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy speaking with Executive Director Mary Lynn Logsdon from the Jude house, Inc., a local drug abuse and addiction information and treatment center.

CCGTV broadcast schedule for “Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery”:

• Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m.

This program was produced by MPT in association with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s behavioral health administrators, and examines stories of three Maryland residents in rural and urban settings with an opioid use disorder. “Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery” concentrates on the subjects’ individual struggles and recovery from addiction. The documentary is also available on www.mpt.org/breakingheroin.

Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy said, “Charles County, like other jurisdictions, is working to find a solution to help residents who are struggling with drug addictions. It is my hope that this video will help those who are fighting this disease and help them take a positive step forward.”

Individuals who need help finding resources for substance related disorder treatment or treatment facilities can visit www.MdDestinationRecovery.org.

For more information contact Kim Hicks Dye at DyeK@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0728. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

