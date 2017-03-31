Board of County Commissioners Celebrates Completion of First Citizens Academy, Honors Participants

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners yesterday presented certificates of completion to the graduates of the first Calvert County Citizens Academy. The academy offered 21 residents an in-depth look at how Calvert County Government works through an informative, fast-paced and free seven-week program.

County department directors and employees shared their departments’ mission and provided unique insight into the day-to-day operations of Calvert County Government for three hours every Thursday evening between Jan. 12-Feb. 23. Participants also got behind-the-scenes tours of the Calvert Marine Museum, the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and the Calvert County Detention Center.

“I am extremely pleased with how our inaugural program turned out,” explained Calvert County Administrator Terry Shannon. “Our staff did a fantastic job highlighting the vital role county government plays in the well-being of our communities and the participants were very engaged. I am looking forward to making this program an annual event.”

“It was informative and an enlightening experience,” shared participant and Lusby resident Lauren Elyard. “I learned so much about our local government and the place that I call home. Every person we met along the way really exemplified civic pride and duty, and it was so apparent how much everyone really loves what they do, and that they are here to make our home the best place it can be.”

Pictured here with the board to receive their recognition are Calvert County Citizens Academy participants Terese Wells, Barbara Long, John Sullens, Erin Knowles, Christy Greene, Evelyn Signor and Lauren Elyard. In the back row, from left are County Administrator Terry Shannon, Jacob Miller, Michael Sweeney, Cynthia Hillen, Malcolm Funn, Mariann Crisman, Larry Brown, Ivan Behel and Leonard Zuza. Graduates not pictured are participants Inez Claggett, Jennifer Cognata, Marilynn Hansen, Michael King, Benjamin Krause and Leslie Taylor.