Mechanicsville Woman Arrested for Assault with TV Remote

On Friday, March 17, 2017, Corporal P. Handy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Danville St., in Mechanicsville, for an alleged assault.

The investigation revealed the victim and suspect, Melinda Danele Clontz, 48 of Mechanicsville, were both under the influence of alcoholic beverages and advised they had been arguing most of the night. The victim advised the argument turned physical when the suspect threw a television remote control at the victim, striking him in the head. The victim suffered a small cut to his forehead consistent with his recount of the incident.

Clontz was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

