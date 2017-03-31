Lexington Park Man Arrested After Shooting Gun Into Air

Sunday, March 18, 2017, Deputy S. Bowie and Sergeant R. Merritt of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of North Essex Road, and Ranger Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a weapons violation.

The Emergency Communications Center received several calls alerting responding deputies that the suspect, later identified as Sidney Antwan Strain, 28 of Lexington Park, was operating a motor vehicle when he produced a gun and fired it into the air.

Deputy Bowie located the motor vehicle, registered to the suspect, parked within the immediate area but unoccupied. Within the vehicle, in plain view, deputies observed a gun on the floorboard.

Strain was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment.

According to court documents, Strain appeared before a District Court Commissioner and bail was denied bail. The next day, Strain went before District Court Judge, Karen Christy Holt Chesser and was released on his own personal recognizance

