Maryland State Police Arrests, Warrant Services, and DUI Report for Leonardtown 4/9/2017

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:

Shoplifting – On Wednesday March 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Kohls Department Store in Lexington Park for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Ra’liyah De’nejae A’lexu Tyler, 18, of Lexington Park and Tryquan Marqueze Lee, 21, of Lusby, had placed items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store. Both subjects were placed under arrest for Theft under $1,000 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Both suspects were issued a criminal citation and a “Notice Not to Trespass” and released.

Shoplifting – On Friday, March 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Kristen Ann McCoy, 27, of Leonardtown, had placed numerous items in a bag and on herself. She attempted to leave the store and was stopped by the Loss Prevention Officer. Ms. McCoy was placed under arrest and issued a “Notice Not to Trespass”. She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and released with a criminal citation for Theft Less than $100.

Theft – On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:34 pm, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a black passenger car in the area of Route 235 and First Colony Blvd. A check of the registration plates on the vehicle revealed that they had been reported stolen on March 1, 2017. The driver, Eric Denon Cooks, 46, of Indian Head, was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. He was charged with Theft Less than $100 on a criminal citation and released.

Shoplifting – On Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5:31 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Dar’neisha Je’nay Brice, 18, of California, had placed several items inside a bookbag and attempted to leave the store. Ms. Brice was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. She was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1,000 and a “Notice Not to Trespass”.



Katie Nicole Martin, 21, of Mechanicsville, on 3/2/2017

Sequoyah Rose Smollek, 23, of California, on 3/3/2017

Joseph Elishah Norwood, 19, of Mechanicsville, on 3/3/2017

Chalea Patrice Hailey-Matthews, 18, of Mechanicsville, on 3/4/2017

Brandon Ryan Harris, 18, of Mechanicsville, on 3/5/2017

Nathaniel Alexander Frederick, 20, of Hollywood, on 3/5/2017

Bonnie Carol Cryer, 49, of Leonardtonw, on 3/6/2017

Domanic Isiah Marks-Wiggins, 19, of Waldorf, on 3/7/2017

Juvenile Male, 17, of Great Mills, on 3/8/2017

Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, Jr., 29, of Lexington Park, on 3/10/2017

Steven Marcus Gilmore, 20, of Mechanicsville, on 3/10/2017

Twannette Desales Thomas, 26, of Baltimore, on 3/11/2017

Corey Allen Barbour McDowney, 38, of Lexington Park, on 3/12/2017

Taylor Michelle Gibson, 19, of Mechanicsville, on 3/13/2017

Kara Tucker Lowe, 18, of Hollywood, on 3/14/2017

Kayla Latoya Berry, 33, of Lexington Park, on 3/14/2017

Lenesha Shaa Alexander, 21, of Lexington Park, on 3/17/2017

Warrant Arrests

Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 3/14/17

Roy Christopher Adams, 50, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/17

Angela Marie Hewett, 48, of Great Mills, on 3/16/17

Lawrence Brian Jones, 33, of Park Hall, on 3/17/17

Sheila Aleese Wagner, 23, of Great Mills, on 3/17/17

Troy David Yates, 51, of Lexington Park, on 3/19/2017

Kerri Hall, 35, of Piney Point, on 3/20/2017

Keith Leonard Mackall, 53, of Valley Lee, on 3/21/2017

Anthony Gregory Dickens Junior, 47, of Lexington Park, on 3/22/2017

DUI Arrests

Nicholas Tyler Solt, 25, of Bristol, PA, on 3/1/2017

Michael Francis Parlett, 31, of Mechanicsville, on 3/2/2017

Jamar Joseph Nolan, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/4/2017

Marika Shontel Driggers, 37, of Lexington Park, on 3/4/2017

Carolyn Denise Moran-Hayden, 51, of Hollywood, on 3/4/2017

Erin Jamila Battle, 26, of Hughesville, on 3/4/2017

Justin Thomas Reid, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/6/2017

Randolph Brent Fry, 21, of Lexington Park, on 3/7/2017

Brian Elmon Peed, 47, of Leonardtown, on 3/10/2017

Shileka Janella Smith, 28, of California, on 3/11/2017

Juvenile Male, 16, of Mechanicsville, on 3/11/2017

Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, 22, of California, on 3/12/2017

Everett Raymond Gantt, Jr., 35, of Leonardtown, on 3/12/2017

Dalonta Timothy Mackall, 22, of Lexington Park, on 3/13/2017

Logan Charles Kiesel, 23, of Leonardtown, on 3/14/2017

Dale Richard Jackson, Jr., 55, of Mechanicsville, on 3/14/2017

Torie Lorrain Cunningham-Lapan, 29, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/2017

Whitney Nicole Buckler, 24, of Prince Frederick, on 3/16/2017

Morgan Kyle Duty, 21, of Lusby, on 3/18/2017

Raymond Badia, 41, of Tall Timbers, on 3/18/2017

Jorge Melendez, 53, of Lexington Park, on 3/18/2017

Christina Lee Calero, 38, of Bowie, on 3/20/2017

Timothy Shawn Ball, 48, of California, on 3/22/2017

Stephen William Sonntag, 26, of Leonardtown, on 3/22/2017