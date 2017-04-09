Maryland State Police Arrests, Warrant Services, and DUI Report for Leonardtown 4/9/2017

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:
Shoplifting – On Wednesday March 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Kohls Department Store in Lexington Park for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Ra’liyah De’nejae A’lexu Tyler, 18, of Lexington Park and Tryquan Marqueze Lee, 21, of Lusby, had placed items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store. Both subjects were placed under arrest for Theft under $1,000 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Both suspects were issued a criminal citation and a “Notice Not to Trespass” and released.
Shoplifting – On Friday, March 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Kristen Ann McCoy, 27, of Leonardtown, had placed numerous items in a bag and on herself. She attempted to leave the store and was stopped by the Loss Prevention Officer. Ms. McCoy was placed under arrest and issued a “Notice Not to Trespass”. She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and released with a criminal citation for Theft Less than $100.
Theft – On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:34 pm, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a black passenger car in the area of Route 235 and First Colony Blvd. A check of the registration plates on the vehicle revealed that they had been reported stolen on March 1, 2017. The driver, Eric Denon Cooks, 46, of Indian Head, was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. He was charged with Theft Less than $100 on a criminal citation and released.
Shoplifting – On Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5:31 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Dar’neisha Je’nay Brice, 18, of California, had placed several items inside a bookbag and attempted to leave the store. Ms. Brice was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. She was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1,000 and a “Notice Not to Trespass”.
Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams
Katie Nicole Martin, 21, of Mechanicsville, on 3/2/2017
Sequoyah Rose Smollek, 23, of California, on 3/3/2017
Joseph Elishah Norwood, 19, of Mechanicsville, on 3/3/2017
Chalea Patrice Hailey-Matthews, 18, of Mechanicsville, on 3/4/2017
Brandon Ryan Harris, 18, of Mechanicsville, on 3/5/2017
Nathaniel Alexander Frederick, 20, of Hollywood, on 3/5/2017
Bonnie Carol Cryer, 49, of Leonardtonw, on 3/6/2017
Domanic Isiah Marks-Wiggins, 19, of Waldorf, on 3/7/2017
Juvenile Male, 17, of Great Mills, on 3/8/2017
Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, Jr., 29, of Lexington Park, on 3/10/2017
Steven Marcus Gilmore, 20, of Mechanicsville, on 3/10/2017
Twannette Desales Thomas, 26, of Baltimore, on 3/11/2017
Corey Allen Barbour McDowney, 38, of Lexington Park, on 3/12/2017
Taylor Michelle Gibson, 19, of Mechanicsville, on 3/13/2017
Kara Tucker Lowe, 18, of Hollywood, on 3/14/2017
Kayla Latoya Berry, 33, of Lexington Park, on 3/14/2017
Lenesha Shaa Alexander, 21, of Lexington Park, on 3/17/2017
Warrant Arrests
Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 3/14/17
Roy Christopher Adams, 50, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/17
Angela Marie Hewett, 48, of Great Mills, on 3/16/17
Lawrence Brian Jones, 33, of Park Hall, on 3/17/17
Sheila Aleese Wagner, 23, of Great Mills, on 3/17/17
Troy David Yates, 51, of Lexington Park, on 3/19/2017
Kerri Hall, 35, of Piney Point, on 3/20/2017
Keith Leonard Mackall, 53, of Valley Lee, on 3/21/2017
Anthony Gregory Dickens Junior, 47, of Lexington Park, on 3/22/2017
DUI Arrests
Nicholas Tyler Solt, 25, of Bristol, PA, on 3/1/2017
Michael Francis Parlett, 31, of Mechanicsville, on 3/2/2017
Jamar Joseph Nolan, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/4/2017
Marika Shontel Driggers, 37, of Lexington Park, on 3/4/2017
Carolyn Denise Moran-Hayden, 51, of Hollywood, on 3/4/2017
Erin Jamila Battle, 26, of Hughesville, on 3/4/2017
Justin Thomas Reid, 35, of Mechanicsville, on 3/6/2017
Randolph Brent Fry, 21, of Lexington Park, on 3/7/2017
Brian Elmon Peed, 47, of Leonardtown, on 3/10/2017
Shileka Janella Smith, 28, of California, on 3/11/2017
Juvenile Male, 16, of Mechanicsville, on 3/11/2017
Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, 22, of California, on 3/12/2017
Everett Raymond Gantt, Jr., 35, of Leonardtown, on 3/12/2017
Dalonta Timothy Mackall, 22, of Lexington Park, on 3/13/2017
Logan Charles Kiesel, 23, of Leonardtown, on 3/14/2017
Dale Richard Jackson, Jr., 55, of Mechanicsville, on 3/14/2017
Torie Lorrain Cunningham-Lapan, 29, of Lexington Park, on 3/16/2017
Whitney Nicole Buckler, 24, of Prince Frederick, on 3/16/2017
Morgan Kyle Duty, 21, of Lusby, on 3/18/2017
Raymond Badia, 41, of Tall Timbers, on 3/18/2017
Jorge Melendez, 53, of Lexington Park, on 3/18/2017
Christina Lee Calero, 38, of Bowie, on 3/20/2017
Timothy Shawn Ball, 48, of California, on 3/22/2017
Stephen William Sonntag, 26, of Leonardtown, on 3/22/2017