Alabama Man Arrested for Theft in Mechanicsville

April 3, 2017
William Spencer Kuttner, 52 of Phoenix City, AL.

On Sunday, March 19, 2017, Deputy B. Fennessey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Three Notch Rd., and Old Flora Corner Rd., in Mechanicsville, for an equipment violation on a motor vehicle displaying Alabama registration plates.

Deputy Fennessey made contact with the driver, William Spencer Kuttner, 52 of Phoenix City, AL.  A registration and a wanted check revealed the tags were reported stolen through Phoenix City Police Department in Alabama.

Kuttner was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Less $100.

