Police in St. Mary’s County Seeking Suspects Identity

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at 301-863-4816, ext. 1456.
This entry was posted on April 1, 2017