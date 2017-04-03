California Man Arrested for Burglary in Lexington Park

On Monday, March 27, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Elegant Court, in Lexington Park, for the report of a subject exiting the vacant residence.

Upon arrival, deputies met with an agent who advised he had contact with a subject exiting the residence owned by the company and that no one is authorized to be staying inside of the residence.

The suspect was located by Deputy R. Steinbach in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Great Mills.

Deputy Steinbach identified the suspect as Curtis William Richardson, 23 of California, who was believed to be sleeping inside of the vacant residence without permission.

Richardson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary 4th Degree.

