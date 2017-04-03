Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

April 3, 2017
On Monday, March 27, 2017, Cpl. J. Stone from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40000 block of King Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a reported noise complaint coming from a vehicle parked on the roadway in the community.

Witnesses identified the driver as Romaine Antonio Bailey 26, of Mechanicsville.

Cpl. Stone located the vehicle and suspect who was subsequently found to be in the possession of Cocaine and related CDS paraphernalia.

Bailey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance – Not Marijuana and CDS – Possession Paraphernalia.

