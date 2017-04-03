Mary E. Judge, 87

April 3, 2017

Mary E. Judge, 87, of Owings, MD on Thursday March 30, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Munster, PA a daughter of the late Jird I. and Alma (Behe) Stephens. She was the beloved wife of the late James L. Judge who passed in 2007. She worked as a Registered Nurse at DC General Hospital for thirty five years. After her retirement from DC General she then worked at Calvert Nursing Center for twenty five years.MAry was a very devout Catholic who loved serving her church. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, reading romance novels, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter; Mary Beth Jones, two grandsons; Nicholas James Jones(Danielle) and Mitchell Blake Jones(Alexa Torelli), and two great grandchildren; Colin James and Calla Therese.

