Mary E. Judge, 87, of Owings, MD on Thursday March 30, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Munster, PA a daughter of the late Jird I. and Alma (Behe) Stephens. She was the beloved wife of the late James L. Judge who passed in 2007. She worked as a Registered Nurse at DC General Hospital for thirty five years. After her retirement from DC General she then worked at Calvert Nursing Center for twenty five years.MAry was a very devout Catholic who loved serving her church. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, reading romance novels, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter; Mary Beth Jones, two grandsons; Nicholas James Jones(Danielle) and Mitchell Blake Jones(Alexa Torelli), and two great grandchildren; Colin James and Calla Therese.

