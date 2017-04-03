John Gerald Burian, 60, of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 27, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Born in New York, NY on October 15, 1956 to John E. Burian and the late Blanche Berta Kuthan Burian, John is also survived by his wife, Loann J. VanBilliard Burian; daughters, Kara J. Burian and Sarah K. Burian; and sister, Susan B. Burian.

John worked as a disaster management engineer at Michael Baker International, Home Depot (Waldorf) hardware department and Charles Co. Public Schools as a substitute teacher. He was a member of International Plastic Modelers Society (IPMS) Northern Virginia. John’s hobbies included constructing military aircraft, tank and boat models for which he won many awards at the Annual Charles Co. Fair. John liked watching Jeopardy, It’s Academic and Sunday Morning News shows. He also enjoyed hardy political and historical conversations, playing trivia and going to Grill No. 13 Game Night.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 31st from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Arehart Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 1PM at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church (13025 Good Samaritan Dr., Waldorf, MD); Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to IPMS Kits for Troops, 6006 Peccary St., Waldorf, MD 20603, The American Cancer Society or Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.