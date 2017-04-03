Debra Aline Ann Fox, 61, of Odenton passed away March 29, 2017 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1955 in Annapolis to Edward and Joyce (Mulford) Taylor. Debbie was raised in Bowie and graduated from Bowie High School. She was employed as a key punch operator at Singer Link, and then Hechinger’s for 28 years working her way up to Director of Risk Management. She later worked at Home Depot as a Regional Safety Manager and most recently at the Whole Foods corporate office in Rockville. Debbie married George William Fox III on April 10, 1976 and they lived in Crofton until moving to Calvert County in 1985, and then to Odenton in August 2016. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling. She also loved plants, her German Shepherds and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Debbie is survived by her loving husband, George W. Fox III, daughters Crissy Godfrey (Thomas) of Lothian and Shaun Fox (Joanna) of San Francisco, CA, and grandchildren Baeleigh, Gavin and Ethan Godfrey.

After Debbie’s service floral arrangements will be donated, via Expressions of Hope, to local nursing homes and senior centers.