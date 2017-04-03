Jennifer Rebecca “Jenny” Randles, 50, of California, MD died March 27, 2016 at her residence.

Born December 5, 1966 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Joan (Ravicini) Randles and William J. Randles.

Jenny graduated from Calvert High School in 1985 and from Frostburg State College in 1989. She was a registered nurse.

Jenny is survived by her children, Natalie J. Thompson and Molly Thompson; her siblings, Joan Randles of Decatur, IL, William Randles of Tustin, CA, Carolyn Oresik of Lusby, MD, Marianne Nolte of Encinitas, CA and Jacqueline Unkle of Lusby, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents.