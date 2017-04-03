John “Bubby” Collins, 34,of Lusby, MD passed away Friday March 24, 2017, from a tragic accident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

John was loved by many for his huge personality, infectious smile, and true heart. He brought so many laughter, excitement, and love. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. We will forever mourn the loss of his beautiful soul, but have peace knowing he is with the eternal Father, and we will one day be together again.

He is survived by his grandmother, Tina Patton Walters; sister, Rachel Collins; Uncle & Aunt, John & Kathy Patton; Girlfriend, Shelley Bailey; Nieces and nephews, Sydney, Juliet, Joshuah and Jonathan; Relatives, Liz Drew, Jessie & Briana Kirby, Joel Walters, and Teressa Beavers,

He is preceded in death by his mother Susan Patton and grandfather Earnest Logan Patton.

Services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Rausch Funeral Home in St. Leonard, Maryland. We Will begin receiving friends at 10am, and the Memorial service will start at 11am. Directly after, graveside services will be held at Asbury Cemetery in Prince Frederick, Maryland. We will then ask everyone to join us after for a reception.