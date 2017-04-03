Clifford Dennison, 79 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 29, 2017.

Clifford was born on February 11, 1938 in Marion, Virginia. He married Reba on November 4, 1961. He was a retired Equipment Operator with Operating Engineers Local 77 (54 years). He loved being with family and friends, being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening and sharing what he grew, tractors, helping others, playing cards and going to Dover with his grandchildren. He also loved telling jokes but we hardly ever heard the punchline for his laughing.

He was the son of William Clayton Dennison and Ollie May Brooks Dennison. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his brothers, Frank Dennison, Marshall Dennison, John Dennison, Leroy Dennison, Rush Dennison, and Walter Dennison.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Reba Jearline Hammonds Dennison; his son, Clifford Ray Dennison; his daughters, Brenda Lough (Brian) and Melinda Mullins (Jeffrey Knott); his God son, Rodney Hammonds; his brothers, Ernie Dennison and Richard Dennison; his sisters, Ruth Nelson, Lorena Wright, Francis Stickel and Anne-Marie Phillips; his sister-in-law, Nancy Oliver (Robert); his brother-in-law, Daniel Hammonds; his grandchildren, Brittany Lough Keys (Michael), Courtney Lough Wareham (James), Thomas Dennison, Patrick Dennison, Douglas Dennison, Jakob Mullins, Dakota Knott and Joseph Knott; and his great-grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, and Molly (Molly B) Keys.

Friends received on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 5-8PM with Prayer Service at 7:30PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11AM. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Pallbearers: Thomas Dennison, Patrick Dennison, Douglas Dennison, Rodney Hammonds, John Hammonds, and Thomas Stickel. Honorary Pallbearers: Jakob Mullins, Brandon Keys, James Wareham, Matthew Stickel, and Michael Keys.

Memorials in Clifford’s name are asked to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.