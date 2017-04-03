Robert G. “Bob” Robey, Sr., 80

Robert G. “Bob” Robey, Sr. died on March 30, 2017 surrounded by his loved ones. He was 80 years old.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Grace Margaret Robey.

He is survived by two sons Robert (Lisa) Robey, Jr. Of Leesburg, VA and Ronald (Alejandra) Robey of Frederick, MD; two daughters Ronda (Ramzi) Nassib of Ashburn, VA and Robin (Justin) Robey-Porterfield of Leesburg, VA; nine grandchildren Tony, Brittany, Lindsey, Brandon,

Tyler, Bella, Nicholas, Princeton, and Greyson; and two great-grandchildren Emerson and Remington.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10AM.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.