Steven Andrew “Steve” Thorne, 65, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away on March 27, 2017 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Steve was born in Bethesda to the late Charles L. Thorne II and the late Mary Raffo Gaudia.

Steve is survived by his wife, Sandra, his brother, Charles L. “Joe Joe” Thorne III, his brother in law, Luke Brewer, many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Earl Goldsmith. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Francis B. “Frankie” Thorne and his sister, Maryann Brewer “Tootsie”.

Steve enjoyed riding his Boss Hoss, farming and his animals – goats, horses, geese, cats and dogs.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 5-7PM with a Funeral Service at 7PM with Pastor Marvin Harris officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steve’s name to: Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 or Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.