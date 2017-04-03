Dennis Wayne Austin, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD died on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on August 9, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Anna Mae Austin and the late Raymond E. Austin. He was a foreman for Steamfitters’ Local 602, retiring in 2009. Dennis was a perfectionist and able to do just about anything he set his mind to. He was active in the Mechanicsville Lions Club and chaired the annual Chicken Barbeque for many years. He enjoyed raising a garden, working on his home, traveling, tinkering in the barn, the company of family and friends and his big orange cat, Boots.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 42 years, Mary Kay (Anderson) Austin; his mother, Anna Mae Austin, both of Mechanicsville, as well as his sister, JoAnne Klear (Leo) of Leonardtown, MD and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 5-8 pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, where Funeral Services will be at 11am on Monday, April 3, 2017 with Reverend Robert McClean officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Klear, Ricky Anderson, David Turner, Steven Turner, Ed Burroughs and Don Burroughs. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Wood and Jimmy Gibbons.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Mechanicsville Lions Club, P. O. Box 521, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.