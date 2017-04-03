James Daniel “Danny” Bell, 76 of Benedict, MD, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Hospice House of Charles County MD. Danny was born in Pisgah, MD and attended La Plata High School in La Plata, MD, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. Danny was a retired Iron Worker (32 years) and a life time member of the Ironworkers Local Union #5, Washington, DC. He enjoyed boating, crabbing, fishing, riding his golf cart, and watching Western movies.

He was the son of Roger A. Bell and Dorothy King Bell. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother Lester (Buddy) Bell (Evelyn).

Danny is survived by his brother Jerry Bell (Ellen), a son, Christopher “Chris” Bell (Alice), and a daughter, Andrea “Andy” Hall (Frank), two granddaughters, Stacy Clark Bryant and Constance (Connie) Gardiner and three great-grandchildren, Viviana, Natalie and Peyton.

He is also survived by two former spouses: Cleonicky Vasiliou White, Barbara Arnone Powell with four stepchildren, Debbie, Donna, Donny and Daniel. Step- grandchildren Angie, Jason, Nick, Gina, Heather, Dominic, Victor, Donavan, Juliana, Amanda, Danielle, Vincent and two step great grandchildren Landon and Harper.

Services:

The Rev. Mark Robertson will lead a Life Celebration April 11,2017 promptly at 2:30 pm at the Rivers Edge Restaurant 7320 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612, (301-274-2828). The family will receive friends between 2- 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Danny’s name should be sent to Hospice of Charles County, Inc., 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603

or @ www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org