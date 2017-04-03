Mary Esther Pilkerton Walter, 83, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2017 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was born in Oxon Hill, Maryland on May 25, 1933 where she grew up with her beloved older sister, Gloria Pilkerton Madison and her parents Annie (Stone) and John Lloyd Pilkerton. In 1947, Mary met her true love, Millard A. Walter, Jr. and they just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 24, 2017. Their marriage was filled with love, patience, kindness and commitment. Mary’s career in government began in 1952 as a secretary at Andrews Air Force Base. Then in 1963 she transferred to the Department of Health, Education & Welfare, finally retiring from the Social Security Administration in 1989. For over thirty years she resided in White Plains with her husband before moving to Florida year-round in 2007.

Mary had a love for life. She had a lot of interests and she had fun where ever she went. She was the definitive social butterfly. Many people were attracted to her personality and beautiful spirit. She formed friendships for life. She had a passion for traveling and visited many places throughout the U.S. including Hawaii and Alaska. She thrived in social gatherings and even founded the Red Hat Chapter in her community of Vitalia in Florida. She was the organizer for family reunions, holidays, anniversary parties and so much more. Her calendar was always full. Mary cared for countless family and friends throughout her life. She most recently was a volunteer at the Tradition Medical Center.

Mary is survived by her husband, Millard; daughter, Mary Diane Craven of Hollywood, FL; son, Millard A. Walter, III of La Plata, MD and his wife Ann; grandchildren, Tonya Mortensen of Fredericksburg, VA, Stephanie Lafleur, Catherine & Sean Schultz; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Bailey & Noah Mortensen; plus a large family including special cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her best friend of fifty-eight years, Phyllis Parisi of La Plata.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 1.p.m. at Brinsfield Echols Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. An Episcopal Service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial following service at Trinity Memorial Gardens of Waldorf Maryland.