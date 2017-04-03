Rebecca “Becky” Alice Owen Edwards, 87, of St. Inigoes, MD formerly from Accokeek, MD passed away on March 20, 2017 in Clinton, MD. Born on April 25, 1929 in Halifax, County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Alice Irby Owen and George Edward Owen. Becky was the loving wife of the late Alvin Roy Edwards, whom she married on May 15, 1954 in Washington, DC, and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2005. Becky is survived by her children: Sharon Scott (Randy) of Charlotte Hall, MD, John Edwards (Angela) of St. Inigoes, MD, 8 grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters: Karon Seaton, and Carol Correll. As well as her siblings, Evelyn Owen West, Marion Owen Ford Harwood, Herman Wilson Owen, William Leroy Owen, Louise Owen, James Lowell Owen and Elizabeth Owen Brooks McMaster. After Mom graduated high school, she accepted a job at the FBI where she worked as a secretary. It was after she moved to Washington DC, that she met and married our dad in 1954. After becoming a stay at home mom while the four of us were very young, she later went back to work cooking for the public schools, and eventually for Grace Brethren School, where she prepared meals for the preschoolers. When Dad retired they moved from Accokeek, MD to Dameron, and later to St. Inigoes, MD.

Becky loved gardening, was a wonderful cake baker and made many beautiful wedding and specialty cakes. Beck was a, member of the Lexington Park Baptist Church, where she attended for many years. In addition, she was a member of the local garden club.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 10:30AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris McCombs officiating. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltham at 1:30 PM. Pallbearers will be: Michael Wathen, Guy Josenhans, Justin Correll, and Matthew Edwards.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Col. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and or Ridge Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 456 Ridge, MD 20680.