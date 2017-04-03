George William Taylor, 73, of Hollywood, MD, passed away at home on March 27, 2017. Born on February 9, 1944 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Hildred Burke Gleason, and George Thomas (Barney) Taylor. George was the loving husband of Margaret Gass Taylor whom he married on November 18, 1988 in Leonardtown, MD. George is survived by his sons: Jim Taylor of Dunkirk, MD (Danielle Dillon) and George Walter Taylor of Hollywood, MD (Christine); grandchildren: Nathan, Josh, Miranda, Kayla, Justin and Mackenzie Taylor. He is also survived by his step-sons: Joe Gass of Iron Station, NC (Angela), Steve Gass of Hollywood, MD (Elaine) and Dean Gass of Leonardtown, MD (Amy); step-grandchildren: Joey Gass, Kaycee Gass, Bethany Gass, Caleb Gass, Ryan Gass (Amanda), Eric Gass, Bradley Gass (Kaitlynn-Marie), Dawn Erskine, Ryan Erskine, Evan Erskine, Timmy Gass, Jessica Gass and Olivia Gass; step-great grandchild: Savannah Gass. Also survived by cousins Helen and Pat (the twins) and former wife Nancy Kathryn Street of Kilmarnock, VA. George was preceded in death by baby sister Nancy Taylor.

George served in the United States Air Force as a Jet Engine Mechanic from 1963 to 1967 and enjoyed sharing his stories of Guam. He also loved serving with the Maryland State Police Dept. for 21 years, retiring in 1990. George was a member of First Saints Community Church – St. Paul’s Campus. He loved to golf and play ball and umpired for many teams in St. Mary’s County. He also loved to play cards with the twins. He had a passion for photography and was a member of the Southern MD Camera Club. He was a stranger to no one and a friend to everyone. “So glad you got to see me.”

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30 from 5:00PM – 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31 at 10AM at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home with Pastor John Wunderlich officiating. Interment to follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown. Pallbearers will be: Nathan Taylor, Josh Taylor, Kayla Taylor, Ryan Gass, Eric Gass, Caleb Gass, Gary Cox and Bryan Cedar. Honorary Pallbearers: Harry Edwards and Mike Miles.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD.