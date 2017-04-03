Father Fredrick Thomas Crowley, of Susquehanna, PA

Father Thomas Crowley passed away after an extended illness at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was predeceased by his Parents Fredrick and Jane Crowley, and Brother Dick Crowley.

Father Crowley was born in Susquehanna, PA and graduated from Laurel Hill Academy in 1968.

Continuing his education at St. Bonaventure and Christ the King Seminary he was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1976 with the Archdiocese of Washington D.C.; for 41 years and held numerous assignments during his tenure there. Father Crowley’s last assignment was the St. Francis Xavier Parish, which is one of the oldest parishes in the original 13 colonies; he was under the direction of Cardinal His Eminence Donald Cardinal Wuerl. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Father Crowley is survived by his Sister Kay (Tom) Culnane, Susquehanna, PA; Nephew Chris (Danielle) Carpenter, Cary NC; Niece Lea Ann Stengel; Great nieces and nephews Kalei, Madison, Trey, Hudson and Cru.

A Mass of Christian Burial will offered at the St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Susquehanna, PA on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10am.

Interment will be held in the St. John’s Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.

The family will receive friends at the Hennessey’s Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA, on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Susquehanna, PA.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Compton, MD.

Local arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.