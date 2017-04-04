PGPD Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Oxon Hill

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill.

The victim is 55-year-old Willie Bracey of Rosecroft Court in Oxon Hill.

On April 1, 2017, at approximately 8:15 p.m., patrol officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Virginia Lane for a collision involving a SUV and a pedestrian. Officers found the victim suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he died several hours later. The driver of the SUV suffered what preliminarily appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals the car was traveling westbound on St. Barnabas Road as the victim was attempting to cross the roadway. The driver attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid striking the victim, however was unsuccessful. Preliminarily, investigators believe the victim was not crossing in a crosswalk. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

