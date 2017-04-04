Eighth Annual Port Tobacco Market Day Set for May 6

Enjoy a historical tour of Port Tobacco Village

The Charles County Commissioners and the Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco invite residents and visitors to attend the eighth annual Port Tobacco Market Day event on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse (Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco).

This event will showcase some of Southern Maryland’s local artists and vendors. Choose from antiques, jewelry, crafts, fresh produce, and more. The Charles County Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale. Food, baked goods, and drinks will be available for purchase. Step into the 18th century and tour the Port Tobacco Court House, Stagg Hall, and Burch House.

Admission is free. Rain date is Saturday, May 20. For more information, call Mary Fenton at 301-375-7892, or visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Tourism. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.