Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

April 4, 2017
Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Deputy J. Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Take It Easy Ranch in Callaway, for a reported domestic assault.

Deputy Bare made contact with the victim who indicated the suspect, Shenandoah Dornell Benton, 40, of Callaway, started an unprovoked verbal fight with him. The argument escalated when the suspect punched the victim in the head and chest area then attempted to choke the victim. The victim was able to secure himself in another room within the residence, when the suspect retrieved a knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stated she was going to kill the victim, while trying to gain entry through the locked door.

Deputy Bare observed injuries to the victim consistent with his account of the events. Benton was placed under arrest and prior to transport asked for her purse to accompany her to the detention center. A search of the suspect’s purse pocketbook revealed Lyrica pills, which the suspect could not produce a prescription for and is a controlled dangerous substance. The CDS was seized and the suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where Benton was charged with Assault 1st Degree and CDS Possession not Marijuana.

Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

This entry was posted on April 4, 2017 at 8:31 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

  1. Joe on April 4, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Funny. Shenandoah is the Hebrew word for peace.

    Reply
  2. Bob Lob Law on April 4, 2017 at 8:42 am

    She beat HIM up? LOL!!!

    Reply
  3. Ct on April 4, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Obviously she didn’t take it easy

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 4, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Nice!

      Reply
  4. cheywolf on April 4, 2017 at 11:14 am

    That’s a women?

    Reply
  5. Me on April 4, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I have known her for years, she is anything but peacefull.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on April 4, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Nice temper. Instead of taking Lyrica maybe she should try and get some anti-psychotic drugs to even her out. A little time in adult time out (jail) would do her some good also.

    Reply
  7. she'll never change on April 4, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Also known her for years, and she will never change. She had a good guy for a long time, but she spent that time messed up and he got fed up with it all. He ended up raising her daughter the right way and got her off to a good start in life.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on April 4, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Umm..Your nose is crooked.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on April 4, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    But job

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.