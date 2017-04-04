Callaway Woman Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Deputy J. Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Take It Easy Ranch in Callaway, for a reported domestic assault.

Deputy Bare made contact with the victim who indicated the suspect, Shenandoah Dornell Benton, 40, of Callaway, started an unprovoked verbal fight with him. The argument escalated when the suspect punched the victim in the head and chest area then attempted to choke the victim. The victim was able to secure himself in another room within the residence, when the suspect retrieved a knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stated she was going to kill the victim, while trying to gain entry through the locked door.

Deputy Bare observed injuries to the victim consistent with his account of the events. Benton was placed under arrest and prior to transport asked for her purse to accompany her to the detention center. A search of the suspect’s purse pocketbook revealed Lyrica pills, which the suspect could not produce a prescription for and is a controlled dangerous substance. The CDS was seized and the suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where Benton was charged with Assault 1st Degree and CDS Possession not Marijuana.

