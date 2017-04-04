Colton’s Point Man Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, Corporal J. Stone from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a premise check in the area of the Clements softball field and parking lot when he observed a motor vehicle with the driver slouched down into the driver side seat.

Cpl. Stone made contact with the driver who was identified as Davevon Lee Price, 24, of Colton’s Point.

Upon contact with the suspect, Cpl. Stone detected what appeared to be the smell of burnt marijuana exiting the suspect’s vehicle.

An incident search revealed the suspect was found to be in possession of more than 10 grams of Marijuana. Price was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams.

