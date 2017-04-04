Colton’s Point Man Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, Corporal J. Stone from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a premise check in the area of the Clements softball field and parking lot when he observed a motor vehicle with the driver slouched down into the driver side seat.
Cpl. Stone made contact with the driver who was identified as Davevon Lee Price, 24, of Colton’s Point.
Upon contact with the suspect, Cpl. Stone detected what appeared to be the smell of burnt marijuana exiting the suspect’s vehicle.
An incident search revealed the suspect was found to be in possession of more than 10 grams of Marijuana. Price was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams.
Thought young Davevon was in jail for a mugging he committed in Hollywood a few years ago as well as being involved in a breaking and entering. He has his neck tats going and his eyes show absolutely no remorse. Won’t be long before we see him on here again.
A pot arrest? How about we eliminate the massive opioid issue and leave innocent pot smokers to themselves.
This is a perfectly good waste of all kinds of resources, especially the COURT’s time; when Officer’s get a hard-on for this kind of thing, that puts their credibility on-the-line and they have more trouble POLICING the Community, unintended consequences have major repercussions. More than 6-8hrs of Police resources, 70hrs of Detention Center Resources, and probably close to 3hrs in the Court’s time. WTF?, find other stuff, go harass people at WAWA buying blunts and harassing customers for change, shiot run Speed traps from 4:30am to 7:30am every weekday morning, on every State & County road, and once in a while from 9-10am on Sundays and all day Saturday just in Lexington Park and Leonardtown.
To the idiot smoking in the car, why didn’t you just go for a freaking walk, and P.S don’t carry more than you can eat FOOL….
I agree, it should be legal to smoke with the same restrictions as alcohol. If this idiot was drunk and his keys were in the ignition he would have been charged with DWI or public intoxication. It is idiots like him that give people a bad impression of weed. When they do it in public spaces or just before they drive they are not helping the cause of legalization. If you want complete legalization then your only option is to get the word out, organize, and vote. Until they legalize it federally there will never be true legalization. Even people in Colorado are in constant danger of federal raids and arrest.