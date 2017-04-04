Lexington Park Man Arrested for Violation of Peace Order

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, Deputy J. Bush from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, for a reported harassment.
The investigation revealed the suspect, Mark Eugene Johnson, 57, of Lexington Park, began recording and following the victim in the park causing the victim alarm.
Deputy Bush determined the suspect was in violation of an active Peace Order protecting the victim from contact and harassment by the suspect. Johnson was located in the immediate area and arrested.
Johnson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Peace Order.
