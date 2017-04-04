Slave Cabin Exhibit Dedication Weekend

April 20 - 23, 2017

Historic Sotterley Plantation looks back over hundreds of years to tell our story, but occasionally defining moments can still occur as we continue to make history. Sotterley currently faces a milestone in its site interpretation – the opening of our Slave Cabin, made possible because of one woman’s decades of dedication.

This new Slave Cabin exhibit is being dedicated to the memory of Agnes Kane Callum (1925-2015). Ms. Callum, a Sotterley Emeritus, spent her life tirelessly researching her family’s history that intertwined with Sotterley, while donating her research of Maryland’s African-American heritage to the public. Like Agnes would have wanted, all activities are free and open to the public:

Thursday, April 20, Speaker Series – Adam Rothman

7 pm, “Faith, Family, and Freedom in the Maryland

Jesuit Slave Community”, RSVPs Appreciated.

Friday, April 21, Slave Cabin Dedication Ceremony

10:30 am, This exhibit will be dedicated to the memory of Agnes Kane Callum, her story, and how she served as a trustee to fight for Sotterley to be saved when its doors almost closed.

RSVPs Appreciated.

Saturday, April 22, Discussion & Tours

2 – 3 pm, “How to Speak About Slavery with Any Age”

10:30, 11:30, 1, 2, 3 pm, Tours with a special focus on Sotterley’s

African-American story

Sunday, April 23, Discussion & Tours

2 – 3 pm, “Religion and Slavery, Past and Presen”

12, 1, 2, 3 pm, Tours with a special focus on Sotterley’s

African-American story

For information and RSVPs, please call 301.373.2280.