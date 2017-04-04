Ronnie Wayne Quesenberry, Sr., 60, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away April 2, 2017 at Burnett-Calvert Hospice House surrounded by his family after a hard battle with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer. He was born on June 27, 1956 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late James A. and Frances P. Quesenberry.

Ronnie graduated from Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, MD in 1975 and married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Denise Yencho; they have been married for 40 years. Ronnie retired from Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. His hobbies include walking on the beach, hunting shark’s teeth and metal detecting. He also made sure he went to all 7 of his grandchildren’s sports games. Ronnie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and his dogs, Scobey, Zoey, and Lilly.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl D. Quesenberry, daughter, Crystal Willson and her husband Steve, son Ronnie W. Quesenberry, Jr. and his wife Stacy, seven grandchildren, Daryn, Shelbey and Colbey Willson, Riley, Austin, Blake, and Bradley Quesenberry. He is also survived by his sister Sandy McWherter and her husband Irv, brothers, James Quesenberry and his wife Debbie, and Gary Quesenberry, and his best friends Rob Taylor, Dickie Ward, and Lee Lucas.

The family will receive friends on Monday April 10, 2017 from 10-11 AM at Trinity UMC, Prince Frederick, MD where services will follow at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC. To leave online condolences please visit rauschfuneralhomes.com