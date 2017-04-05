Police Investigating Two Dead Bodies Found in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 11100 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf for the report of two people found deceased inside a tent.

A preliminary investigation showed a family member went to check on the two people –Victoria Nicole Crossley, 31, of Waldorf, and Andrew Charles Boyle Jr., 31, of no fixed address – who were known to live in the tent periodically.

When the family member looked inside the tent, it was apparent both Crossley and Boyle were deceased.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and found evidence of narcotic use on the scene. There were no signs of trauma to either person and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Detective C. Shankster and Detective R. Forbes are investigating.

