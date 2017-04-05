Police Investigating Two Dead Bodies Found in Waldorf

April 5, 2017

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 11100 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf for the report of two people found deceased inside a tent.

A preliminary investigation showed a family member went to check on the two people –Victoria Nicole Crossley, 31, of Waldorf, and Andrew Charles Boyle Jr., 31, of no fixed address – who were known to live in the tent periodically.

When the family member looked inside the tent, it was apparent both Crossley and Boyle were deceased.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and found evidence of narcotic use on the scene. There were no signs of trauma to either person and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Detective C. Shankster and Detective R. Forbes are investigating.


5 Responses to Police Investigating Two Dead Bodies Found in Waldorf

  1. Anonymous on April 5, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    very sad

    Reply
  2. Bob Lob Law on April 5, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Place your bets on this being drug related.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    “found evidence of narcotic use on the scene” Just like many users before them they are always searching for the highest purity and best quality drugs not knowing or caring that if they ever find them it will kill them. The sad part is if other users finds out someone OD’s on a dealers product that dealer will sell out really quick.

    Reply
  4. joe kimble on April 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    we need to stop this .. tuff love or whatever it would be better to have the person mad at you for turning them in. than having to go to there furnial an telling there mom I knew but dident know what to do .. … joe

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on April 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    One word: drugs!!!!

    Reply

